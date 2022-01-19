Chandigarh: Mini Covid centre inaugurated at police hospital

Director General of Police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan on Tuesday inaugurated a 52-bed mini Covid care centre at the Police Hospital in Sector 26 which has been set up by the Sri Sathya Sai Gramin Jagriti.

Ranjan said that the centre will offer free treatment to families of police personnel and also the general public at large, especially from financially-challenged background.

The trust said that the centre will provide all facilities free of cost and a team of 28 doctors and medical staff will look after the patients 24x7. Also, recreational activities will be organised and nutritious food will also be provided to the patients for free.

According to the chairman of the trust, the unused portion of the hospital building was used to set up the centre.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Traders’ body assures mayor of full support

Members of the MC coordination committee of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal on Tuesday assured mayor Sarabjit Kaur, senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma and deputy mayor Anoop Gupta of full support towards all steps that will be taken by MC to upgrade and beautify markets of the city and assure the trading community’s welfare. The CBM delegation led by president Charanjiv Singh gave the newly-elected officials a formal welcome.

MC cracks down on use of polythene bags

The municipal corporation on Tuesday carried out a special drive at the Sector 26 grain market and seized 60 kg polythene. The drive was conducted by sanitary inspectors of the MC, during which 14 violators were challaned for using banned plastic bags and 12 for flouting sanitation norms.

4 men held for gambling in Dhanas

The district crime cell of Chandigarh police arrested four men while gambling in Dhanas. The accused have been identified as Ashish Kumar, 32, of Sector 25; Ramesh Kumar, 54, of Sector 44; Ravi Kumar, 27, of Dhanas and Somvir, 30, of Sector 25. Police recovered a van and ₹51,150 from them. A case under Gambling Act was registered against them and later, they were released on bail. Meanwhile, police arrested a 19-year-old resident of Manimajra for gambling in Sector 26 and recovered ₹500 from his possession. The accused has been identified as Subham, 19. A case under Gambling Act was registered at Manimajra police station.

Man held with illegal knife

A 27-year-old man was arrested for illegal possession of a knife. The accused has been identified as Naresh of New Indira Colony, Manimajra. A case under Arms Act was registered at Sector 26 police station.

3 snatchers land in police net

Three Panchkula men have been arrested for snatching a phone near the bus stand in Manimajra on January 16. The accused have been identified as Bajrangi, Dharminder and Nishant alias Nishu. They have been arrested based on the statement of the victim, Amardev.

Mauli Jagran man held with banned vials

A resident of Mauli Jagran was arrested with 62 banned injections. The accused has been identified as Vikash, 28, and 31 injections of Pheniramine Maleate and 31 of Buprenorphine Injections were recovered from him. A drugs case has been registered.

16 gamblers nabbed in P’kula

The Panchkula police have arrested 16 gamblers in separate case and recovered ₹20, 270 from them.One of the arrests was made by Kalka police from Gandhi Chowk, Kalka and the other persons were nabbed from Sectors 7, 5, Pinjore and Chandimandir.

NABI workshop starts in hybrid mode

The four-day Newton-Bhabha Fund Researcher Link Workshop on “sustaining food production under environmental stress” being organised by National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), Sector 81, started in hybrid mode on Tuesday. This workshop will comprise an interdisciplinary range of sessions spanning topics from stress perception and response to translational research including cross talk between plant response to biotic and abiotic stresses.