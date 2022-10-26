Chandigarh: Minimum temperature dips to 14.7°C, lowest this season

Minimum temperature dipped from 14.7°C on Monday to 14.3°C on Tuesday, 1.5°C below normal, which is the lowest this season.

Just a week back, on October 18, minimum temperature was at 18°C.

Speaking about this fall in temperature, India Meteorological Department Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Weather will get colder eventually as winters set in. Currently, north westerly winds are blowing in the region, which are dry and cold and have been cooling down the region, especially at night.”

He added that its effect will continue in the coming days and colder nights can be expected in November. Maximum temperature also fell from 32.7°C on Monday to 30.3°C on Tuesday, 0.8°C below normal. Over the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 31°C, while minimum temperature will remain between 15°C and 16°C.