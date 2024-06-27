Chandigarh: Minor fire at hostel on PGIMER campus

Fire broke out inside a hostel room in Kairon block of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Tuesday night. This is the sixth fire in around eight months on the PGIMER Chandigarh campus. (HT Photos)

Though no injuries were reported, some personal belongings of the resident living in the room were gutted.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

As per information, fire and security personnel had received a call regarding the blaze. When they reached the spot, they found the room covered in dense smoke and the mattress on fire. Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have been caused by some electrical equipment left unattended in the room.

The security personnel managed to put out the fire in about 15 minutes.

PGI authorities have directed the fire department to inspect and reinforce safety protocols to prevent any potential hazards.

This is the sixth fire in around eight months on the PGIMER campus.

Last October, a major fire had broken out at the Nehru Hospital on the campus due to which 424 patients, including pregnant women and newborn babies, had to be evacuated late at night.