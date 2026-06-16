Chandigarh: Monsoon ahead, MC races to clean 40% pending road gullies

With monsoon expected to hit the city in 10 days, officials of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) on Monday claimed that it had cleaned 60% of the road gullies and stormwater drains across the city, is expediting the work to meet the June 30 deadline.

Road gullies remain clogged with garbage and weeds in several areas of the city as the civic body steps up preparations ahead of the monsoon. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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The MC is responsible for cleaning 30,452 road gullies ahead of the monsoon, out of which 18,271 have been cleaned. However, in several vulnerable areas, especially low-lying zones such as Mauli Jagran Complex, Charan Singh Colony, Vikas Nagar, Shivalik Enclave, Raipur Kalan, Daria and Sunder Nagar, nearly 50% of the cleaning work is pending. Even a moderate spell of rain is enough to inundate these areas.

Last monsoon, the city had witnessed widespread flooding and traffic chaos during downpours, with several roads and low-lying sectors, especially southern sectors, being inundated for hours. At many places, local residents and traffic police volunteers were seen attempting to unclog blocked drains manually.

MC commissioner Amit Kumar said the civic body has constituted 18 special flood control teams and operationalised seven flood/waterlogging control rooms across the city. The arrangements will remain in force from June 20 to September 30 to tackle emergency situations arising during the monsoon period.

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{{^usCountry}} The control rooms will function round-the-clock. Each control room will have field managers, multi-task workers, public health officials and supporting staff. The concerned public health officer will act as the single point of contact for coordination and effective response, Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The control rooms will function round-the-clock. Each control room will have field managers, multi-task workers, public health officials and supporting staff. The concerned public health officer will act as the single point of contact for coordination and effective response, Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the MC commissioner, the 18 emergency response teams comprising officials from the health, roads & buildings (B&R), horticulture, medical officer (health), electrical and fire departments have been deployed across the city. Five water tankers will remain available round-the-clock for emergency operations.

Fire personnel trained in disaster management will be stationed at key locations for prompt emergency response. The B&R wing will undertake barricading and safety measures at collapse-prone or damaged sites.

No leave shall be granted to officials and staff engaged in monsoon emergency duties during the operational period, except under exceptional circumstances.

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Two enforcement vehicles will be stationed at each control room to facilitate field inspections and emergency response.