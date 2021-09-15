Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: More rain on cards, temperature to drop

Maximum temperature saw a marginal drop after 4 mm rain in Chandigarh on Tuesday; is expected to decline further with more showers predicted for two days
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Cloudy weather before rain at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh saw just a marginal drop after 4 mm rain was recorded on Tuesday.

With chances of rain likely to increase in the next two days, the mercury is expected to fall further, said the weatherman.

Maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 34°C, down from 34.5°C on Monday. In the next three days, it is likely to hover around 32-33°C. However, minimum went slightly up from 24.6°C to 24.8°C and will remain around 24°C in the coming days.

“From Wednesday, chances of rain will increase due to the incoming western disturbances. While areas in Haryana will be the most affected, Chandigarh is also likely to see some increase in rainfall,” said Manmohan Singh, director, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

Singh said the intensity will be maximum on Thursday, though rain will cease on Friday. However, another spell of rain is expected between September 19 and 21 due to low-pressure areas forming over the country.

The withdrawal of monsoon is expected a few days after that. At present, monsoon is 36% deficient in the city, as 502.9 mm rain has been received against the normal of 790 mm.

