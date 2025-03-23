Mohali: Mother, male friend booked for sexual assault on 3-year-old girl

In a shocking development, police have arrested a Kharar-based woman and her male friend for sexually assaulting her three-year-old daughter at her house in February. The duo was arrested following the complaint of the 30-year-old woman’s husband, who alleged that she had an extramarital affair with her 27-year-old male accomplice. (HT Photo)

In a detailed complaint to police, the man, who runs an immigration consultancy firm, alleged that the 27-year-old man sexually assaulted his daughter in front of his wife that was filmed on her mobile phone. They both also engaged in objectionable behaviour in front of the child and shot it on her phone.

It was the discovery of these videos that led the complainant to confront the accused and approach the police.

The complainant told police that he got married on April 17, 2021. A few months back, when he returned home from work, he found an unknown man at his house. When he questioned his wife, she claimed he was a childhood friend, and his visits to their house continued.

“When I objected to his frequent visits, my wife told me that he is fond of our daughter and thus often comes to meet her. On February 4, I visited London for work. While remotely checking the CCTV cameras at my house, I found them non-functional. I realised that my wife would turn off the cameras whenever her friend visited the house,” the complainant said.

Following his return from London after a week, he entered his house surreptitiously using a spare key and found his wife sleeping with her male friend in their bedroom.

After checking his wife’s mobile phone on suspicion, he found a long chat history going back a year with her male friend, whom she had met at a salon.

To his utter shock, he also found their objectionable videos and also videos of the man touching his daughter inappropriately in the presence of his wife.

When the complainant’s mother approached his daughter politely, they learnt that he had sexually assaulted her and also showed her objectionable videos. The enraged father confronted the accused, who threatened to implicate him in a criminal case, claiming to be a cop, the complaint further narrated.

After being alerted, police arrested the two accused and took the child for counselling.

The duo was booked under Sections 65 (2) (rape), 204 (crime of personating a public servant) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS and under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault, which includes rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than 20 years) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Women police station.