Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari inaugurates solar lights at Sector 26 grain market

Member of parliament Manish Tewari on Saturday inaugurated newly installed solar lights at the Grain Market in Sector 26, aimed at enhancing safety and convenience in the bustling commercial hub.

The event was attended by grain market association president Mohit Sood and other members of the Market Committee. (HT Photo)

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The project worth approximately ₹5 lakh was funded through the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund.

Addressing traders and local stakeholders present at the event, Tewari said, “The installation of solar lights would significantly improve visibility and security for traders, workers, and visitors.” The initiative is part of an ongoing effort to upgrade civic amenities across the city through MPLADS funds, he added.

The event was attended by grain market association president Mohit Sood and other members of the Market Committee.