Chandigarh MP Kher, bizman reach compromise in fraud case

More than two months after the Chandigarh Police booked a city-based businessman for cheating and criminal breach of trust on the complaint of member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher, a compromise has been affected between the warring parties. A police official stated that they had received a letter from the MP that she wished to withdraw the complaint. “We will be deciding on the next course of action,” said the official. (HT File Photo)

In December 2023, Kher had filed a police complaint against Chaitanya Aggarwal, a resident of Shivalik Vihar, NAC, Manimajra, for duping her of ₹8 crore.

Following this, police had booked him under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) at the Sector 26 police station.

As per sources, the accused had now returned the money to the MP, following which the complaint against him was withdrawn.

As per the FIR, in August 2023, Aggarwal had induced the MP to invest in various schemes, following which she transferred ₹8 crore to his bank account at the ICICI branch in Sector 11, Panchkula, from her HDFC bank account.

Aggarwal had allegedly assured her to return the amount within one month with interest at the rate of 18%, but did not keep the promise.

On the other hand, Aggarwal had alleged that he and his family were under threat from the MP, and had also sought protection from the Punjab and Haryana high court.