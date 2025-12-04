Chandigarh MP Tewari raises lal dora, share-wise property issue in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari on Wednesday raised the city’s long-pending issues including the problem of Lal Dora, illegal ban on the sale of share-wise property and the issue of granting ownership rights to residents living in the relief and rehabilitation colonies. Emphasising the seriousness of the matter, the MP said that an unreasonable and illegal ban has been imposed on the sale of share-wise property. (HT File)

During the ongoing winter session of Lok Sabha, MP Tewari urged the central government to find solutions during the proposed meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs on December 12.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the time allotted for raising matters of urgent public importance, MP Tewari said that Chandigarh, being a Union Territory, directly falls under the jurisdiction of the central government. He pointed out that several crucial issues concerning the people of Chandigarh have been pending for nearly 25 years, and he wished to bring them to the government’s attention through the House.

Emphasising the seriousness of the matter, the MP said that an unreasonable and illegal ban has been imposed on the sale of share-wise property. Similarly, the long-pending issue of granting ownership rights to residents living in the relief and rehabilitation colonies has remained unresolved for almost 25 years. He also highlighted the problem of Lal Dora, stating that although Chandigarh was established on the land of 22 villages, the proposal to abolish Lal Dora has also been pending for the last 25 years.

MP Tewari further mentioned that many people who made need-based changes to their Housing Board residences have been awaiting relief for nearly two decades. Additionally, several issues concerning cooperative housing societies and group housing societies have been stuck for many years.

Through the House, he appealed to the central government to ensure that concrete solutions must be found to resolve all these long-pending matters in the proposed meeting at the Union ministry of home affairs on December 12, as these issues have remained unresolved for over 25 years now.