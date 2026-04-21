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Chandigarh: MP Tewari tells CHB officials to adopt a humane approach on need-based changes

The Chandigarh MP has sought comparative chart of how CHB relaxations regarding need-based changes have evolved between 2014 and 2026

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Local member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Monday advised the officials of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) to take a more humane view with regard to need-based changes in the dwelling units of the board.

MP Manish Tewari during a meeting of the district-level advisory and monitoring committee in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the meeting of the district-level advisory and monitoring committee, Tewari instructed the officials to submit a comparative chart of how the relaxations have evolved with regard to need-based changes from 2014 to 2026, what is the current situation, and how benefit can be availed by the allottees.

The move comes after the board and UT estate office recently issued notices to as many as 386 house owners in Sectors 29 and 30 for illegal constructions and misuse of residential properties.

Besides, demolition drives were conducted in Sectors 41 and 45 earlier this month over similar violations and during the drive, residents and members of various political parties had held a protest and clashed with the police on April 8.

Over the past few weeks, the MP has taken up both the CHB need-based changes and water contamination issues in the Lok Sabha.

It was also felt by all the members that the current vending zones do not have either economic efficiency or financialviability.

Therefore, the administration officials were instructed to carry out a review of the vending zones, allot new sites and close the ones which were unviable.

Chandigarh mayor Saurabh Joshi also made interventions regarding implementation of central schemes, especially Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, AMRUT 1 and 2, which are being implemented in the city.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: MP Tewari tells CHB officials to adopt a humane approach on need-based changes
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: MP Tewari tells CHB officials to adopt a humane approach on need-based changes
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