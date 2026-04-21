Local member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Monday advised the officials of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) to take a more humane view with regard to need-based changes in the dwelling units of the board.

MP Manish Tewari during a meeting of the district-level advisory and monitoring committee in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

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Addressing the meeting of the district-level advisory and monitoring committee, Tewari instructed the officials to submit a comparative chart of how the relaxations have evolved with regard to need-based changes from 2014 to 2026, what is the current situation, and how benefit can be availed by the allottees.

The move comes after the board and UT estate office recently issued notices to as many as 386 house owners in Sectors 29 and 30 for illegal constructions and misuse of residential properties.

Besides, demolition drives were conducted in Sectors 41 and 45 earlier this month over similar violations and during the drive, residents and members of various political parties had held a protest and clashed with the police on April 8.

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{{^usCountry}} The review meeting was attended by city mayor Saurabh Joshi, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, CHB chief executive officer Pradeep Kumar, former mayor Kamlesh, BM Khanna and other senior officials of the municipal corporation and Chandigarh administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The review meeting was attended by city mayor Saurabh Joshi, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, CHB chief executive officer Pradeep Kumar, former mayor Kamlesh, BM Khanna and other senior officials of the municipal corporation and Chandigarh administration. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A comprehensive review was conducted with regard to the implementation of various central government schemes under the purview of the administration and the municipal corporation (MC) respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A comprehensive review was conducted with regard to the implementation of various central government schemes under the purview of the administration and the municipal corporation (MC) respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tewari further advised the municipal corporation to immediately carry out a water audit all across Chandigarh, especially in the relief and rehabilitation colonies, to find out as to whether there is any water contamination, given that reports have been repeatedly appearing in newspapers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tewari further advised the municipal corporation to immediately carry out a water audit all across Chandigarh, especially in the relief and rehabilitation colonies, to find out as to whether there is any water contamination, given that reports have been repeatedly appearing in newspapers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} People have been coming and representing to public functionaries that there is contamination with regard to drinking water, ostensibly by seepage into the drinking water from cracked sewage pipes, he said. It was decided that a comprehensive audit would be carried out within the next 45 days, especially of all the relief and rehabilitation colonies in this regard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People have been coming and representing to public functionaries that there is contamination with regard to drinking water, ostensibly by seepage into the drinking water from cracked sewage pipes, he said. It was decided that a comprehensive audit would be carried out within the next 45 days, especially of all the relief and rehabilitation colonies in this regard. {{/usCountry}}

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Over the past few weeks, the MP has taken up both the CHB need-based changes and water contamination issues in the Lok Sabha.

It was also felt by all the members that the current vending zones do not have either economic efficiency or financialviability.

Therefore, the administration officials were instructed to carry out a review of the vending zones, allot new sites and close the ones which were unviable.

Chandigarh mayor Saurabh Joshi also made interventions regarding implementation of central schemes, especially Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, AMRUT 1 and 2, which are being implemented in the city.

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