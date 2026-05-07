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Chandigarh: Mullanpur stadium to host IPL Eliminator, Qualifier 2

Earlier this season, the venue witnessed strong home support for Punjab Kings (PBKS), who won three out of their four matches

Published on: May 07, 2026 06:56 am IST
By Shalini Gupta, Chandigarh
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In good news for cricket enthusiasts in tricity, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh will host two of the most crucial playoffs of the current Indian Premier League (IPL) – the Eliminator on May 27 and the Qualifier 2 on May 29.

This is the second consecutive year that New Chandigarh has been entrusted with key playoff fixtures. (HT File)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the playoff schedule on Wednesday. Qualifier 1, which offers the top two teams a direct ticket to the final, will be played at Dharamshala’s HPCA stadium on May 26.

The Eliminator will see the third and fourth-placed sides battle for survival. The winner of that clash will then face the loser of Qualifier 1 to decide the second finalist. The final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.

This is the second consecutive year that New Chandigarh has been entrusted with key playoff fixtures.

Earlier this season, the venue witnessed strong home support for Punjab Kings (PBKS), who won three out of their four matches here — a run that has already helped build momentum and anticipation among local fans.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shalini Gupta

Shalini Gupta is a member of the Chandigarh sports team and has been a sports journalist for 10 years. She mainly writes on cricket.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Mullanpur stadium to host IPL Eliminator, Qualifier 2
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Mullanpur stadium to host IPL Eliminator, Qualifier 2
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