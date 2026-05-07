Chandigarh: Mullanpur stadium to host IPL Eliminator, Qualifier 2

In good news for cricket enthusiasts in tricity, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh will host two of the most crucial playoffs of the current Indian Premier League (IPL) – the Eliminator on May 27 and the Qualifier 2 on May 29. This is the second consecutive year that New Chandigarh has been entrusted with key playoff fixtures. (HT File)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the playoff schedule on Wednesday. Qualifier 1, which offers the top two teams a direct ticket to the final, will be played at Dharamshala’s HPCA stadium on May 26.

The Eliminator will see the third and fourth-placed sides battle for survival. The winner of that clash will then face the loser of Qualifier 1 to decide the second finalist. The final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.

This is the second consecutive year that New Chandigarh has been entrusted with key playoff fixtures.

Earlier this season, the venue witnessed strong home support for Punjab Kings (PBKS), who won three out of their four matches here — a run that has already helped build momentum and anticipation among local fans.

“The energy during the league matches was incredible, and we expect it to go up several notches during the playoffs,” said a Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) official.

PCA president Amarjeet Mehta said,“The BCCI has shown faith in Punjab, and we are committed to ensuring that both matches are conducted to the best of our capacity while giving fans a truly memorable experience.”

Hotels, transport services and local vendors are already gearing up for an influx of visitors.

“A large turnout from across the country is expected. It will not only create a vibrant sporting atmosphere but also boost sports tourism and provide earning opportunities for local businesses,” Mehta added.

Once the T20 frenzy subsides, the stadium will gear up to host its maiden Test match between India and Afghanistan from June 6 to 10.