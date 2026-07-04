Chandigarh: Multi-purpose hall at CTET college collapses, no casualty

A portion of the multi-purpose hall at Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, collapsed on Friday. No injuries or loss of life were reported as the building had already been declared unsafe and was closed for use. A portion of the multi-purpose hall at Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, collapsed on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The engineering department had earlier assessed the structure and declared it unsafe, ensuring that it remained unoccupied. Following a detailed structural safety audit, the department sought further structural stability and safety advice from Punjab Engineering College (PEC) as part of the prescribed procedure.

The department had also started the process to demolish the unsafe structure.

“Immediately after the incident, the site was secured and the entire area around the building was cordoned off to prevent public access,” a UT administration press note said.