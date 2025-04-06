Chandigarh municipal corporation re-invites applications for gaushala management

With an aim to improve the welfare and management of impounded stray cattle, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from eligible organisations to take over the operation and maintenance of the city’s gaushalas. At present, Chandigarh MC runs a total of five gaushalas—in Sector 25, Sector 45, Maloya, Raipur Kalan and Industrial Area (HT)

As per the corporation, interested societies, animal welfare organisations (AWOs), NGOs, self-help groups, charitable institutions or firms registered under the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) or relevant Indian trust and society acts can operate and maintain the gaushalas for free or at minimal charges.

The selected organisation will be responsible for managing the gaushalas, ensuring proper care for stray cattle, including feeding and healthcare, at no cost to MC. The contract will initially be for three years, subject to yearly performance reviews, and may be extended for up to five years at the discretion of MC.

The EOI document can be downloaded from MC’s official website. Physical applications must be submitted by April 24, 2025, before 5 pm at the office of the medical officer of health (MOH), 30 Bays Building, Sector 17-B.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi, while expressing his concerns over earlier management of gaushalas, said, “Most of the gaushalas are being poorly managed by MC and with inadequate facilities for the cattle. MC officials used to draft flawed terms and conditions to invite NGOs or organisations due to which only a few used to show interest. Those NGOs have in the past created troubles for MC. Now with the amended policy, we will surely be able to manage the facility in a better way.”

MC, during financial year 2022-23, had received an amount of approximately ₹24 crore from the UT excise and taxation department as cow cess, whereas the amount was reduced to ₹7.49 crore during the year 2023-24. In the last fiscal, up to February 16, 2025, only ₹4.62 crore have been received, whereas the expenditure under this head has been around ₹8.68 crore up to January 31, 2025. Similarly, during financial year 2023-24, against a receipt of ₹7.49 crore, the expenditure was ₹10.83 crore.

MC utilises these funds to provide food, shelter and medical care for stray cattle, ensuring their well-being.