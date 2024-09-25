Chandigarh municipal corporation releases more development-related agendas, but no policy in proposal

Though the Chandigarh municipal corporation released supplementary agenda list for the upcoming house meeting on September 26 (Thursday) and included a list of development-related proposals, no policy agenda has been included for smooth functioning and revenue generation. As per Chandigarh MC officials, the policies including those of door-to-door garbage collection, new property tax by-laws, operation and maintenance of community centres, advertisement related policy, are among few matters that need urgent intervention and detailed discussion. (HT Photo)

As per MC officials, the policies including those of door-to-door garbage collection, new property tax by-laws, operation and maintenance of community centres, advertisement related policy, are among few matters that need urgent intervention and detailed discussion. However, with the regular post of municipal commissioner lying vacant for a month now, the policies are yet to be framed and proposed.

In the supplementary agenda for the house meeting, MC proposed strengthening of storm water drainage system for smooth disposal of rainwater during heavy rains in various parts of the city; laying of sewer pipelines; procurement of new vehicles for operation and maintenance of water supply network; strengthening of sewerage system by shifting the existing sewer line; among others.

The civic body included just two development-related agendas in the main agenda list released on Monday. The agenda includes proposed a plan for upgrading stadium in Khuda Alisher at a cost of ₹1.75 crore and construction of pedestrian path on internal roads of rehabilitation EWS Colony, Dhanas.

Notably, no development-related agenda was even included in the F&CC agenda list on last Friday, inviting a protest from INDIA Bloc councillors. Instead, around 10 table agendas were brought up by officers for discussion, later in the meeting.