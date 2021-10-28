Chandigarh NHM staff to protest revised working conditions

Around two months after the UT administration gave a written assurance of increasing salaries of over 500 National Health Mission (NHM) employees in Chandigarh at par with the DC rate, they have now been asked to opt for revised working conditions to get a salary hike.

NHM employees, working under the UT health department as paramedical staff and managerial employees include nursing officers, pharmacy officers, auxiliary nurse midwives, lab technicians, dental technicians and other Group-4 staffers, have been working for salaries lower than the approved minimum wages since 2013.

However, following an indefinite leave for 12 days in August this year, the Chandigarh administration had assured a salary hike. The finance department had written in its letter—“Finance department has no objection to meet the additional expenditure of ₹3.92 crore annually from the state budget for paying salaries at par with DC rate to NHM workers.”

However, the UT health department has now asked the NHM employees to fill a consent form with revised terms and conditions. As per new conditions, if NHM employees opt for salaries as per DC rate, the working hours and leaves of the employees will be revised. But, if they don’t follow the revised guidelines, (which are being followed by every staff member getting DC rate salaries), they will have to continue with the same salaries.

Amit Kumar, general secretary of NHM Union, said, “The UT administration has betrayed the health staff. While protesting, we had clearly mentioned that we want salaries hike at par with DC rate and not working conditions according to DC rate. Also, a letter from the finance department read that salaries will be increased at par with DC rate. Now, the administration is increasing our working hours and is cutting our casual leaves.”

The NHM employees will protest against the UT administration at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, on Thursday.