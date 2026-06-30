Chandigarh: Night temperature above 30°C, a 1st this season

While the day temperature has remained above normal for the past week, the night temperature has now also crossed 30°C for the first time this season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity from the rain in the region has also increased the heat index of the city, making the day temperature feel even more unbearable. (HT File)

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The minimum temperature rose from 28.6°C on Sunday to 30.3°C on Monday, 3.7°C above normal. Last year’s highest minimum temperature in the same month was 32.7°C, recorded on June 13.

IMD officials said the rise in heat was due to the cloudy weather in the region and high humidity. After a high maximum temperature on Sunday, cloudy weather prevented the city from cooling down at night even as rain was reported in some parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The humidity from the rain in the region has also increased the heat index of the city, making the day temperature feel even more unbearable. However, IMD officials didn’t have the exact data for the heat index, even as there have been reports in Delhi that temperature at 40°C has been feeling closer to 50°C due to the high humidity. Humidity remained between 41% and 71% in the city on Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the IMD, a western disturbance (WD) is already active in the region. Further, a fresh WD is likely over the region from July 2. With pre-monsoon showers also expected in the city this week, relief from the heat is expected especially towards the end of the week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the IMD, a western disturbance (WD) is already active in the region. Further, a fresh WD is likely over the region from July 2. With pre-monsoon showers also expected in the city this week, relief from the heat is expected especially towards the end of the week. {{/usCountry}}

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The maximum temperature, meanwhile, fell from 41°C on Sunday to 39.6°C on Monday, still 3.3°C above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 40°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 29°C and 30°C.