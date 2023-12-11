Chandigarh: Nihaal, Sohraab shine at US Kids golf meet

Chandigarh’s Nihaal Cheema hogged limelight at the Indian championship 2023 organised by the US Kids Golf at the ITC Classic Golf Course in Manesar.

Nihaal Cheema after his win at the Indian championship 2023 organised by the US Kids Golf at the ITC Classic Golf Course in Manesar. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cheema claimed the top spot in the 7 years and younger boys category, putting up an impressive winning performance with scores of 43, 36, 35 in three rounds of 9 holes each.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Winning by a staggering 8 strokes to claim the top spot, Cheema was the only player in his category to shoot under par in a round on the challenging canyon course at the ITC Golf Club.

With podium finishes for India earlier this year at the European and the World Championships at Scotland and USA, Nihaal has capped the year with this victory to make him a talent to watch out for. He will start the 2024 golf season by representing India at the World Junior Golf Championship at Spain in February. He is a student of Vivek High School, Sector 38.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Mohali-based Sohraab Talwar finished at the top in the boys 10 category with scores of 78, 72 and 68 in three rounds. A student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Sohraab got the better of Adit Veeramachaneni and Arnav Kumar to emerge victorious.