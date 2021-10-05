Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Now, auto-rickshaws to display details of driver, owner

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:49 AM IST
This direction is among several issued to auto-rickshaw operators of Chandigarh, which if violated can lead to imposition of fine or impounding of the vehicle. (HT File Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has directed the operators of auto-rickshaws plying in the city to display the name of owner/driver and their contact number along with complete address on the left side of the three-wheeler.

This is among several directions issued to auto-rickshaw operators, which if violated can lead to imposition of fine or impounding of the vehicle.

The administration has also instructed the operators and drivers to wear proper prescribed uniform (grey pant/shirt) while driving auto-rickshaws.

The name of the operator/driver should be affixed on the shirt pocket, they have been told. The police verification report has to be present in the vehicle with other relevant documents.

“Any violator flouting the above directions will be challaned and the auto-rickshaw impounded as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act,” said a UT official.

There are at least 6,000 registered auto-rickshaws in Chandigarh, in addition to 500 each from Punjab and Haryana which are allowed to ply in the city. The administration is only registering e-rickshaws for keeping environmental pollution in check. CNG and petrol/diesel autos are not being registered now.

