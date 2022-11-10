Chandigarh: Now, get Ayushman cards from Sampark centres, 13 health and wellness centres

The beneficiaries, who are part of the National Food Security Act and are now eligible for the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), can get their Ayushman health cards free of cost from any of the Sampark centres and 13 health and wellness centres (HWCs) from Wednesday.

The Union government’s flagship scheme provides a cover of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 10.74 crore entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) across the country. Under this scheme, there are 1,393 health benefit packages with defined rates. Over 15,223 hospitals and healthcare providers have been empanelled across the country to provide healthcare services as per these packages.

Earlier, the scheme was applicable for eligible poor and vulnerable families listed in the Socio-Economic Caste Census, 2011. However, the Union government has now added more beneficiaries to the list and included the families under the National Food Security Act. In Chandigarh, 2,13,119 more beneficiaries (52,380 families of the National Food Security Act), can now avail health insurance facilities.

“The enrolment facility will be available at all E-sampark centres of Chandigarh and 13 HWCs to enrol all new families by the end of November 2022. For the enrolment, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC). It was decided that the state health agency may pay fee of ₹5 and applicable GST per beneficiary to SPIC,” UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said.

The beneficiary need not pay for enrolment and the Ayushman card will be issued free of cost.

People can visit HWCs in Dhanas (Milk Colony), Mauli Jagran, Ramdarbar, Dadumajra, Manimajra, Maloya, Hallomajra and in Sectors 25, 26, 38, 45, 52 and 56.