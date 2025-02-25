Chandigarh: Now, get real-time mobile updates about status of your electricity plaints

Now, city residents will get real-time mobile updates about the status of their electricity complaints as Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has digitised the whole process. CPDL director Arun Kumar Verma said the initiative will drastically reduce complaint resolution time and optimise service delivery. (HT File)

Under the new system, complaints will be registered digitally and assigned to linemen via WhatsApp, ensuring quicker response times. Consumers will also receive real-time updates through WhatsApp notifications upon complaint registration and closure, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

The process was rolled out at the complaint centres in Sector 7 A and Sector 22A on Monday and will be expanded to the remaining 12 locations soon.

