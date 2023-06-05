Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: NPS cagers emerge victorious in basketball tourney

Chandigarh: NPS cagers emerge victorious in basketball tourney

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 05, 2023 12:57 AM IST

Taking note of their outstanding performances throughout the tournament, Sehaj and Tunishi were honoured with the "Player of the Tournament" trophy as they shared the prize

New Public School (NPS) beat hosts Vivek High School alumni association (EVA) in the final of the basketball tournament held at the Indoor Basketball Stadium, Sector 42, on Saturday and walked away with the title. OYA (Yadavindra Public School alumni association) also took part in the tournament. Taking note of their outstanding performances throughout the tournament, Sehaj and Tunishi were honoured with the “Player of the Tournament” trophy as they shared the prize. OYA finished third. EVA plans to conduct the tournament every year and make it an annual event.

New Public School after winning the basketball tournament on Sunday. (HT Photo)
New Public School after winning the basketball tournament on Sunday. (HT Photo)

