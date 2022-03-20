Chandigarh | One held for assault on couple over parking space

Police on Friday arrested a Sector 28 resident, and booked three others, for allegedly assaulting a couple after getting into an argument with them over parking space.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jatin, 29, of Sector 28, while the other are still at large..

Police said the incident took place at the Madhya Marg market in Sector 7 near Nik Bakers. The woman got into an argument with the four accused, who were in an Alto car, over a parking space here. She later called her husband, but the accused assaulted him as well.

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) an 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.