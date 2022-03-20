Chandigarh | One held for assault on couple over parking space
Police on Friday arrested a Sector 28 resident, and booked three others, for allegedly assaulting a couple after getting into an argument with them over parking space.
The arrested accused has been identified as Jatin, 29, of Sector 28, while the other are still at large..
Police said the incident took place at the Madhya Marg market in Sector 7 near Nik Bakers. The woman got into an argument with the four accused, who were in an Alto car, over a parking space here. She later called her husband, but the accused assaulted him as well.
A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) an 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker
The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.
