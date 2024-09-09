Chandigarh: One month on, Manimajra residents still await 24-hour water supply

It has been a month since Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the round-the-clock fresh water supply pilot project in Manimajra on August 4, but residents’ long wait for the seamless supply still continues. Residents complain none of the areas in Chandigarh’s Manimajra got round-the-clock water supply for even a single day since the project’s launch on August 4. (iStock)

Soon after the formal inauguration, the Chandigarh municipal corporation had shared a detailed plan for providing 24x7 supply at full pressure in a phased manner. As per the plan, the Manimajra area has been strategically divided into four distinct zones for final settings and connections to the new water supply network.

From August 7 to August 12, areas comprising Shanti Nagar, Madiwala Town, Peepliwala Town, Bank Colony and Police Colony were supposed to get round-the-clock water.

From August 13 to August 18, areas comprising Old Darshani Bagh, Samadhi gate area, Gobindpura, Churi market, Main Market and Old Ropar road were to undergo the trial run.

Then from August 19 to August 23, MC had planned to provide 24x7 water to Subhash Nagar, Indira Colony, Motor Market and Shivalik Enclave, and from August 24 to August 28, to areas comprising MHC, Duplex Houses, Rajiv Vihar and Uppal Marble Society.

Also, for ensuring a smooth transition from intermittent to full-pressure water supply in Manimajra, MC had set up a state-of-art smart meter testing lab at Water Works-III, Manimajra.

However, residents complain that none of the areas got round-the-clock water supply for even a single day.

Dirty water, low pressure add insult to injury

KL Aggarwal, president, Modern Housing Complex (Duplex) RWA, Manimajra, said, “The project is a flop show. We didn’t get 24x7 supply for even a day. Even when the supply is provided in the morning and evening, the water is muddy and not fit for drinking. The duplex houses are troubled even more, as the water is supplied at low pressure. The citizens need water supply for just two hours in the morning and evening. Can’t MC ensure it’s clean and at good pressure.”

Gurinder Kaur, a resident of Indira Colony, said, “Promises were made, inaugurations were done, but nothing changed on the ground. The officials continue to say that they are still laying pipelines and work is in progress. Then why was the project inaugurated? The officials just want to take credit but they fail to realise that residents have been suffering for the past two years. They should at least ensure clean water supply.”

Meanwhile, MC officials said, “At present, water pipelines are being fixed in district metered area (DMA) and work is in process to ensure that residents get canal water. Once these pipes are fixed, we will run a trial run to detect leakages in the pipelines and then will fix them. Only after that, the water will be supplied for 24 hours. It will take at least three more months to get the project stabilised and ensure seamless round-the-clock water supply. Meanwhile, water is being supplied for extra hours.”

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor said, “We are receiving complaints and we are working to resolve them at the earliest. Directions have been given to officials to speed up the civil work so that residents can get 24x7 water supply at the earliest.”