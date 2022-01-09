Chandigarh: OPDs at GMSH-16, GMSH-32 also shut from tomorrow

Two days after PGIMER suspended walk-in OPDs, the UT administration on Saturday also decided to close the physical OPDs at GMSH, Sector 16, and GMCH, Sector 32, from January 10.

Emergency services, and OPDs of obstetrics and paediatrics will continue to work as usual at GMSH-16. Similarly, at GMCH-32, apart from emergency services, OPDs for obstetrics, and radiation and oncology will be available as normal.

Tele-consultation services for various specialties (see box) will be available from 9.30am to 2pm at GMSH-16 and from 9am to 1pm at GMCH-32.

Besides, consultation services will also be provided through e-sanjeevani portal (esanjeevaniopd.in).

For special physical consultation at GMSH-16, patients can book appointment through https://ors.gov.in and at GMCH-32, through www.gmch.gov.in.

City pvt hospitals to leave 50% beds for Covid patients

In the wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration has issued orders directing the private hospitals and nursing homes with over 20 beds to keep 50% beds for Covid-19 patients. Also, the private hospitals, laboratories and diagnostic centres have been ordered not to charge above prices fixed by the UT administration.

“The Covid infection is spreading in the city with an alarming speed and it is expected that the number of infected persons may be many times than the infections during the second wave peak in April/May 2021,” a press statement said.

It specifies that the charges will be borne by the patients willing to avail the facility at the rates approved by the Chandigarh administration in an order dated June 6, 2021, issued in exercise of the powers conferred under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. Even the charges of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing by the private laboratories shall not exceed the charges fixed by the administration.

“The charges, inclusive of GST/Taxes documentation and reporting for CT scan/HRCT Chest by the private diagnostic cente shall not exceed ₹1,800 as stated in the order,” it mentioned.

There are eight such hospitals. Eden Critical Care Hospital in Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh; City Hospital in Sector 8-C; Mukat Hospital in Sector 34-A, Healing Hospital in Sector 34-A; Santokh Nursing Home in Sector 38-A, Kare Partners Heart Centre, Sector 19-D and Shri Dhanwantry Hospital in Sector 46-B.