Chandigarh Open Ladies’ golf meet: Young Ojaswani emerges overall winner

Ojaswani Saraswat, 12, emerged as the overall gross champion during the two-day Chandigarh Open Ladies Golf Tournament which concluded at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. As many as 54 golfers from North India participated in the meet.

Ojaswani won the Grewal Salver title, while Amreen Sandhu was the runner-up in gross.

The Spice Challenge Bowl was won by Goldie Malhi with a score of 149. Biren was chosen as the runner-up. Bini Bath achieved the best finish in the Bawa Gill Trophy by scoring 185, and Manishtha Rao, with a score of 189, was the runner-up. Harinder Grewal won the title in the Rani Jagdish Kaur Cup, and Neelam Gill was chosen as the gross winner with a score of 199 in the bronze division. Neelam Garg topped the LS Trophy with a score of 157. Goldie Malhi won the Lady Governors Cup. She had the best finish in the 60-67 age category. Neelam Gill was the runner-up. Bini Bath secured the overall top spot with a score of 143 in the Super Senior Challenge bout.

Amreen Sandhu won the junior trophy with a score of 151, while Raza Kaur was the runner-up with a score of 154. Ojaswani Saraswat won the sub-junior trophy with a score of 149. Rabab Kahlon was the runner-up with 167 points. Mahira Sharma, Harinder Grewal and Sapna Maini won in the straightest drive, while Manpreet Sandhu, Roop Aulakh and Neelam Garg won the trophy with the best shots in nearest to pin.