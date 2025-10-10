Chandigarh: Oppn leaders demand probe into IPS officer’s suicide

Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday demanded an impartial investigation into the “forced suicide” of Dalit IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, 52, in Chandigarh on October 7. Members of the Congress party took out a candle march near Ambedkar Chowk in Karnal, in view of the “atrocities and injustice” against the Dalit community including the suicidal death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. (HT Photo)

In a statement, Hooda, who is the leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly and a former chief minister, said “The culprits should not be spared and no innocent should be harmed. It is the state government’s responsibility to ensure justice in this case. Suicide of such a senior police officer is a very tragic incident. This incident has shaken the entire state. If such a senior police officer is not safe today, one can imagine the plight of ordinary citizens.”

Rajya Sabha member Randeep Surjewala said the case of “forced suicide was both shocking and deeply tragic”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge blamed the BJP’s ‘Manuwadi system’ for the alleged suicide of Y Puran due to reported harassment by his seniors, and said the case is a horrific testament to social injustice, inhumanity and insensitivity. In a post on X, Kharge claimed the unjust system fostered by the BJP and RSS has repeatedly crushed the self-respect of Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, and minorities, which is fatal for the Constitution and democracy.

Congress MP and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said the suicide of Y Puran symbolised deep social poison which is crushing humanity in the name of caste. In a post on X, Gandhi said that when an IPS officer has to endure humiliation and oppression because of his caste, then imagine, in what conditions an ordinary Dalit citizen must be living.

Members of the Congress party took out a candle march near Ambedkar Chowk in Karnal, in view of the “atrocities and injustice” against the Dalit community including the suicidal death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

The protestors led by Urban president Parag Gaba and rural president Rajesh Vaid demanded an impartial probe and strict action against the culprits in the case of the lynching of Hari Om Valmiki in Uttar Pradesh, the incident of throwing a shoe at the Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and the suicide of IPS Kumar.

Ambala Lok Sabha MP Varun Chaudhary said that he along with other members will submit a memorandum to Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria in Ludhiana on Friday, demanding the formation of a judicial committee to conduct an impartial investigation into the suicide case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called for an impartial inquiry. Party’s national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda mentioned in a statement that the Dalit IPS officer was harassed but the “Haryana government abandoned the senior officer”. “If a Dalit IPS officer is treated this way, what will happen to poor Dalits. Strict action should be taken against those found guilty in the investigation,’’ Dhanda said.