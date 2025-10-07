Chandigarh: Opposition councillors protest mayor’s letter to administrator, call it unconstitutional

A day after city mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla wrote a letter to Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and sought immediate action against four councillors for what she described as “gross misconduct, flagrant disruption, and unprecedented indecorum” during the general house meeting of the municipal corporation, the opposition councillors protested against the mayor on Monday. Opposition councillors along with former MC mayor during a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

Opposition councillors, who were marshalled out including senior deputy mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty, deputy mayor Taruna Mehta, Sachin Galav and Prem Lata—staged a sit-in outside mayor office and said the mayor’s letter to the UT administrator is unconstitutional and unauthorised.

Chandigarh AAP president Vijay Pal Singh said that the letter is being used as a pressure tactic to suppress opposition councillors and protect BJP’s corruption agenda. Singh highlighted that on September 30, AAP and Congress councillors raised critical issues affecting Chandigarh residents, including broken roads, delays in development projects, and lack of transparency.

“These actions are the democratic duty of elected representatives. In retaliation, the mayor allegedly misused her authority by involving marshals to obstruct the democratic rights of opposition councillors; whenever the mayor felt threatened, she sent marshals forward. Subsequently, she wrote to the administrator demanding immediate action, which is beyond her constitutional powers,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, the senior deputy mayor said, “When they were protesting, the mayor commented that we were ‘putting on a Ram Leela–like a drama.’ This comment insulted Lord Ram and hurt the sentiments, faith, and traditions. The mayor’s words are condemnable, and both the BJP and the mayor should apologise.”