The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), during its inspection visit to the Sector 15 senior citizen home, suggested organising regular excursions and recreational outings for the senior citizens to promote their physical, emotional and social wellbeing.

On Wednesday, Balkrishan Goel visited PM SHRI Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, to review the safety and security arrangements in the school . (HT Photo for representation)

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The commission conducted a two-day inspection visit across various institutions in Chandigarh on Wednesday and Thursday to review child care institutions, protection, safety and rehabilitation measures being provided to senior citizens, children, students and general public.

During the visit on Wednesday and Thursday, NHRC special monitor (child rights and elderly citizens) Balkrishan Goel inspected the Senior Citizen Home, Sector 15; Children Home (snehalaya) for Boys, Maloya, Observation Home and Place of Safety for Boys, Sector 25, Anganwadi-cum Creche Sector-41, PM SHRI Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas and a Government Civil Hospital Manimajra.

On visiting, Observational Home and Place of Safety for Boys, Sector 25 along with Children Home for Boys, Maloya, and Angandwadi-cum creche, Sector 41, he examined individual case files, institutional records, rehabilitation plans, counselling services, educational and vocational activities, and other welfare measures being implemented for juvenile in conflict with the law and appreciated the efforts of UT administration.

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, Balkrishan Goel visited PM SHRI Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, to review the safety and security arrangements in the school and assess the emotional well-being of students. Goel emphasised the importance of maintaining an environment based on dignity, equality, respect, and child protection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, Balkrishan Goel visited PM SHRI Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, to review the safety and security arrangements in the school and assess the emotional well-being of students. Goel emphasised the importance of maintaining an environment based on dignity, equality, respect, and child protection. {{/usCountry}}

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On Thursday, he visited Government Hospital, Manimajra to assess the quality of healthcare services being provided to the public. During the visit, he emphasised the importance of ensuring accessible, efficient, patient-friendly services, while safeguarding the dignity and rights of every patient.