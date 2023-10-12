Chandigarh: Out on bail, murder convict held with contraband

Out on bail since 2019 post his conviction in a murder case, district crime cell (DCC) of Chandigarh Police on Tuesday arrested a 38-years-old man with 14.86 gm amphetamine ice near Sector 36 A/B, Chandigarh.

The accused was identified as Kamal Singh of Sector 56, Chandigarh.

According to the Police, the accused along with Rajat Beniwal and Dilpreet Singh, alias Nannu got 20 years imprisonment in a kidnapping and murder case of a 20-year-old girl, who died of drug overdose in 2014.

ASI Rajesh Kumar along with other police officials of DCC were on patrolling duty on Tuesday. Inspector Jasminder Singh said that when the accused saw the police he turned back and started walking fast. He also tried to throw something and ASI Kumar nabbed him and recovered the contraband.

The accused was booked under Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 at Sector 36 police station.

“Accused Kamal Singh has been on bail since December 2019. Now Kamal Singh again got indulged in drug trade and supplied the drugs in the tricity”, Dilsher Singh Chandel, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), DCC said.

During the course of the investigation, accused Kamal Singh disclosed that he indulged in drug selling business around six months ago and allegedly purchased the drugs from Delhi and sold the same in tricity.

In the earlier case, dating back to 2014, a 20-year-old girl who was pursuing an architecture course, went missing.

Her body was recovered from a drain on the Rajpura Road near Shambhu barrier in Haryana on October 21, 2014.

While investigating, police had zeroed in on her friend Rajat, 21, who told the police that he along with the girl and his friends Kamal, and Dilpreet, were consuming heroin inside his car in SAS Nagar, when Manisha died, apparently due to drug overdose.

