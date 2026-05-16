Chandigarh: Over 20 injured as Manali-Delhi bus overturns after collision with truck near Zirakpur

20 passengers sustained injuries after a private bus going from Manali to Delhi overturned near Chhat Light Chowk in Zirakpur early Friday morning following a collision with a truck. A youth also got trapped under the bus and suffered a fracture in his arm. The injured were rushed to Dera Bassi civil hospital, while several seriously injured passengers were later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector-3 for further treatment. (HT File)

The accident took place when the bus, carrying around 45 passengers, reached the Chhat Light Chowk area on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway. According to police, a truck travelling from Zirakpur towards Patiala allegedly hit the bus, causing the driver to lose control. The bus overturned on the road, throwing several passengers from their seats while some got trapped inside the vehicle.

Panic gripped the spot immediately after the accident as passengers struggled to come out of the overturned bus. The injured were rushed to Dera Bassi civil hospital, while several seriously injured passengers were later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector-32, for further treatment.

ASP Gazalpreet Kaur said the injured passengers were shifted to hospitals with the help of the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) and local police teams. “Police personnel and members of the SSF immediately reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were safely taken to nearby hospitals for treatment,” she said.

Police have started an investigation into the accident and said legal action would be initiated after completion of the probe.