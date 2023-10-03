Chandigarh: Over 4,500 liquor bottles confiscated in a week

In a series of inspections by the UT Excise and Taxation Department aimed at curbing illegal sale of imported foreign liquor (IFL) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), and preventing tax evasion, 4,513 bottled of liquor were seized.

Officials said regular co-ordination meetings have been convened with excise authorities of Punjab and Haryana to curb illegal smuggling. (HT File)

Liquor retail vends located in sectors 8, 9, 17, 26 and 28 were inspected in the special drive over the past week.

The bottles were confiscated as they were found to be without valid permits. Cases for breach of the Excise law have been initiated against the defaulter licensees.

Excise Department, in co-ordination with police, have been actively working to curb liquor smuggling.

During 2023-2024, as many as eight FIRs were registered by police under the Excise Act for cases of illegal liquor smuggling.

The Excise Department has taken action against 11 retail liquor vends, four bottling units and two pubs/bars for violation of the Excise Act in the current policy year. Their illegal liquor has been confiscated and penalty proceedings have been initiated.

Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner-cum-excise and taxation commissioner, said that the operation was part of the ongoing efforts to maintain the integrity of the excise system and protect the interests of the citizens of Chandigarh.

In last meeting with excise authorities of Punjab, UT excise and taxation commissioner had shared details of inter-state smuggling and sought information from Punjab authorities.

In a co-ordination meeting on September 18, Punjab excise authorities were shared information regarding a case under the Excise Act registered at Industrial Area police station in which approximately 400 bottled of whisky market for sale in Punjab only were recovered. It was decided that regular officer-level meetings should be held and information sharing mechanism should be established.

Officials urged the citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to the illegal sale of alcoholic beverages to the Excise and Taxation Department.

They added that those found in violation of the Excise Act will be dealt with strictly.

