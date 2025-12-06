Chandigarh: Panjab University drops colonial gowns, ethnic dress code now permanent for convocation

Panjab University has issued detailed guidelines for its upcoming convocation, confirming that the ethnic dress code—introduced during the ceremony in March—will now be a permanent feature. The move marks a complete shift away from the heavy, black colonial-style gowns that had remained a point of contention for decades. The new ceremonial garment has been designed by Prabhdip Brar, chairperson of the University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development. (HT File)

According to the instructions, female candidates must attend in a salwar suit, kurta pyjama, saree, or other formal ethnic attire. Male candidates may wear kurta-pyjama with a jacket, formal trousers and shirt, or other neat Indian wear. Casual Western clothing will not be allowed. All students must carry their university ID cards for entry into the secured campus and venue.

Several non-negotiable rules remain unchanged: graduates must report on time, assemble at designated points and enter the venue in groups. Large bags are prohibited, mobile phones must remain on silent, and only eligible students may enter. Those who received degrees in absentia cannot attend the convocation.

Concerns over December timing, ceremony prestige

While the dress-code reform has been broadly welcomed, shifting the convocation from March to December has raised concerns. Students say the sleeveless ceremonial jackets—designed for milder weather—will not be warm enough for Chandigarh’s winter. Separately, the decision to replace the President or Vice President of India, who traditionally presided over the event, with the state governor as chief guest has led some to worry about a perceived dilution of the ceremony’s national stature.

A doctoral student receiving her degree, requesting anonymity, said, “We appreciate the university’s commitment to Indianising the dress code, but this must be paired with practical planning. Warmer attire and inviting senior national dignitaries would better reflect the importance of this academic milestone.”