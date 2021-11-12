Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Panjab University enhances DA for employees
Chandigarh: Panjab University enhances DA for employees

The hike in dearness allowance will be effective from July 1, 2021. The decision was communicated to the heads of departments and branches of Panjab University on Thursday by the university’s finance and development officer
The enhancement in DA will be applicable to Panjab University pensioners and employees, working on temporary, contract and daily wage basis. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 02:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University has enhanced the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees from the existing rate of 189% to 196% of the pay.

The hike in DA will be effective from July 1, 2021. The decision was communicated to the heads of departments and branches of Panjab University on Thursday from the university’s finance and development officer (FDO).

The communication stated that in reference to the central government notification dated November 1, and in pursuance of authorisation given by the board of finance (BoF) duly approved by syndicate and senate in 2014, the competent authority has approved to enhance the DA from the existing rate of 189% to 196%.

The enhancement in DA will be applicable to Panjab University pensioners and employees, working on temporary, contract and daily wage basis and drawing pay in the relevant pay band and grade pay to whom the payment of DA was earlier sanctioned by the varsity.

Panjab University has said that the enhancement of DA will be added in the pay bills of November, 2021 payable in December, 2021 onwards and the payment of arrears for the month of July 2021 will be made in due course of time.

