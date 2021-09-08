Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Panjab University Teachers’ Association begins election process

A professor of the Department of Laws at Panjab University was unanimously appointed as the returning officer
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The Panjab University Teachers’ Association has also decided that it would be practically more viable to collect the annual subscription fee of 500, for PUTA membership, online. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has initiated the process for this year’s election of its office-bearers.

The matter was discussed in a meeting of the PUTA executive on Tuesday after which professor Vijay Nagpal of the Department of Laws was unanimously appointed as the returning officer. A communication was also sent to Nagpal by PUTA on Wednesday requesting him to take charge.

“This being an unprecedented situation, the returning officer will be authorised to take charge of the entire election process, right from the announcement of dates and schedule till the final declaration of results,” read the proceedings of the meeting.

PUTA has also decided that in view of online teaching, it would be practically more viable to collect the annual subscription fee of 500 for PUTA membership online, as already passed by PUTA General Body, on the same pattern as donations made by teachers for the PM Relief Fund.

“Following the same method as adopted earlier for making donations to the PM Relief Fund, teachers will give their consent through emails to their respective chairpersons/directors/coordinators/heads of departments by September 16. The names of such persons, who are eligible to be members as per the constitution of PUTA, will be forwarded to the FDO, who will deduct 500 annual PUTA subscription fees out of their September salaries to be paid in October 2021,” PUTA said.

