Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Parking issues raised at FOSWAC meet

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 30, 2025 07:56 AM IST

Chairman of FOSWAC, Baljinder Singh Bittu highlighted Chandigarh’s worsening parking crisis, alleging corruption in its management

The monthly executive meeting of the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) was held at the People’s Convention Centre, Sector 36. During the meeting, various issues raised by RWA representatives were discussed.

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla revealed that the MC is planning to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>800 crore through land sales to address its financial crisis. (HT photo for representation)
Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla revealed that the MC is planning to raise 800 crore through land sales to address its financial crisis. (HT photo for representation)

Chairman of FOSWAC, Baljinder Singh Bittu highlighted Chandigarh’s worsening parking crisis, alleging corruption in its management. He criticised the misuse of community centres, which he claimed are being run like marriage palaces, barring residents from using facilities such as reading rooms and gyms. He also flagged the unchecked rise of illegal vendors in markets.

Arun Kumar Verma assured residents of uninterrupted power supply, admitting to initial infrastructure issues that are being resolved. He urged residents to install rooftop solar panels and avail themselves of related subsidies.

KL Aggarwal questioned the relevance of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), while Pankaj Gupta and Kamaljeet Singh Panchhi condemned CHB’s rollback of need-based changes and absence of leadership.

Other speakers, including Col Gursewak Singh (retd), Amardeep Singh, and Kamal Brar, raised concerns about ineffective councillors, misuse of community centres, and poor street lighting.

KS Chaudhary appreciated improvement at the Dadu Majra dumping ground, while Ranjit Singh demanded relocation of the Burail Kabari Market and better gully maintenance.

In response, mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla promised the release of park maintenance funds and road repairs. She revealed that the MC is planning to raise 800 crore through land sales to address its financial crisis. Senior deputy mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty called for cooperative parking solutions within sectors. Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) director Arun Kumar Verma, along with his team, also participated in the meeting.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Parking issues raised at FOSWAC meet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On