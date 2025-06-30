Chandigarh: Parking issues raised at FOSWAC meet

The monthly executive meeting of the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) was held at the People’s Convention Centre, Sector 36. During the meeting, various issues raised by RWA representatives were discussed. Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla revealed that the MC is planning to raise ₹ 800 crore through land sales to address its financial crisis. (HT photo for representation)

Chairman of FOSWAC, Baljinder Singh Bittu highlighted Chandigarh’s worsening parking crisis, alleging corruption in its management. He criticised the misuse of community centres, which he claimed are being run like marriage palaces, barring residents from using facilities such as reading rooms and gyms. He also flagged the unchecked rise of illegal vendors in markets.

Arun Kumar Verma assured residents of uninterrupted power supply, admitting to initial infrastructure issues that are being resolved. He urged residents to install rooftop solar panels and avail themselves of related subsidies.

KL Aggarwal questioned the relevance of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), while Pankaj Gupta and Kamaljeet Singh Panchhi condemned CHB’s rollback of need-based changes and absence of leadership.

Other speakers, including Col Gursewak Singh (retd), Amardeep Singh, and Kamal Brar, raised concerns about ineffective councillors, misuse of community centres, and poor street lighting.

KS Chaudhary appreciated improvement at the Dadu Majra dumping ground, while Ranjit Singh demanded relocation of the Burail Kabari Market and better gully maintenance.

In response, mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla promised the release of park maintenance funds and road repairs. She revealed that the MC is planning to raise ₹800 crore through land sales to address its financial crisis. Senior deputy mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty called for cooperative parking solutions within sectors. Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) director Arun Kumar Verma, along with his team, also participated in the meeting.