Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: PEC gets nod to recruit 50 teachers
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: PEC gets nod to recruit 50 teachers

PEC’s board of governors has allowed the filling of posts of teachers after the existing recruitment procedure is reviewed
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Members of PEC’s board of governors stated that only meritorious candidates should be recruited for teaching posts, preferably with post-doctorate qualification. (HT file)

Punjab Engineering College’s (PEC) newly-constituted board of governors (BoG) approved the filling up of around 50 teaching posts at the institute during a meeting on Wednesday.

“The board has allowed the filling of these posts after the existing recruitment procedure is reviewed, which was formulated around six years back,” said PEC director Baldev Setia. The posts that will be filled mostly include assistant professors and some associate professors and professors as well.

However, there is no fixed timeline yet. Members of the BoG have outlined that only meritorious candidates should be recruited, preferably with post-doctorate qualification.

PEC will also reassess the requirement of faculty posts at the department level again as a final check. “While hiring regular faculty, there are good chances of getting highly-qualified candidates, not only from India but abroad as well,” said Setia.

Meanwhile, PEC has also invited applications to fill up the post of registrar. The applications in the prescribed format along with supporting documents should be submitted with the office of dean faculty affairs by 5pm on October 14.

NIRF rankings discussed

During the meeting, the recently announced NIRF-2021 rankings were discussed, in which PEC had achieved the 70th position among engineering institutes of the country. Last year, the institute had come 68th. The members made many suggestions to improve the college’s performance.

PU panel to deliberate on recruitment norms

For the direct recruitment of teachers, Panjab University (PU) is in the process of framing templates and application forms as per University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations issued in July 2018.

The varsity has constituted a 13-member panel to deliberate on the matter and frame the template and application forms for the direct recruitment of associate professors, professors and principals. UGC in 2018 had issued the regulations on minimum qualifications for the appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges.

