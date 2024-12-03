Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Pedestrian’s phone snatched in Manimajra

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 03, 2024 09:20 AM IST

Mohd Faisal, a resident of Sector-26, Chandigarh, was travelling from Manimajra to Bapudham Colony when the incident unfolded around 8.35 pm

A 34-year-old man lost his mobile phone to a scooter-borne snatcher in Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, on Monday evening.

A case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the IT Park police station, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
A case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the IT Park police station, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Mohd Faisal, a resident of Sector-26, was travelling from Manimajra to Bapudham Colony when the incident unfolded around 8.35 pm. While attending a phone call from his relative, Faisal was approached by a person wearing an orange jacket, riding a grey Honda Activa scooter. The individual slowed down his scooter near him and suddenly snatched his mobile phone.

The thief then fled towards the light point near Sector-26 Bapu Dham Colony and EWS flats. Faisal immediately contacted the police. After his complaint, a case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the IT Park police station.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On