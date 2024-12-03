Chandigarh: Pedestrian’s phone snatched in Manimajra

A 34-year-old man lost his mobile phone to a scooter-borne snatcher in Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, on Monday evening. A case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the IT Park police station, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Mohd Faisal, a resident of Sector-26, was travelling from Manimajra to Bapudham Colony when the incident unfolded around 8.35 pm. While attending a phone call from his relative, Faisal was approached by a person wearing an orange jacket, riding a grey Honda Activa scooter. The individual slowed down his scooter near him and suddenly snatched his mobile phone.

The thief then fled towards the light point near Sector-26 Bapu Dham Colony and EWS flats. Faisal immediately contacted the police. After his complaint, a case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the IT Park police station.