Chandigarh: Pet American bully bites 2-year-old boy, owner held

Police have arrested a resident of Sector 32-D after his pet American Bully dog bit his neighbour’s two-year-old son on Saturday.

Sharaf was rushed to a private hospital, where he was referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The child was given anti-rabies vaccine and his condition is stable, as per GMCH officials. (Keshav Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the dog owner, Manoj Jain, 54, runs a factory in Industrial Area and is also the president of the Sector 32 Market Association.

Jasmeet Singla, the mother of the bit child, Sharaf, told the police that she, along with her son and cousin sister, were looking for a paying guest (PG) accommodation in their neighbourhood.

For this, they went to the top floor of Jain’s house, when his pet dog started barking aggressively from behind the door on the first floor. When they stepped down to the first floor, a boy opened the door from inside and the dog attacked her son, biting him on the abdomen.

She rushed Sharaf to a private hospital, where he was referred to GMCH, Sector 32. The child was given anti-rabies vaccine and his condition is stable, as per GMCH officials. He was discharged after treatment the same day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seeking stringent action against the dog owner, Jasmeet told police that he visited the hospital and also misbehaved with her. Jain was booked under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and later released on bail.