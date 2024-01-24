close_game
Chandigarh: PGI allege derogatory remark by colleague during strike

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 24, 2024 05:35 AM IST

The nursing association, in a letter to the PGI director, reported that a protester had disparaged the nursing profession in a video aired on a news channel

The PGIMER Nurses Welfare Association has lodged a complaint with the hospital director following an alleged derogatory comment on the nursing profession made during a strike led by the Joint Action Committee of PGIMER contract workers on January 20.

Manjneek, president of the PGIMER Nursing Welfare Association, said, “Such remarks not only hurt the sentiments of dedicated nurses but also tarnished the professionalism of the institution.” (HT File)

The nursing association, in a letter to the PGIMER director, reported that a protester had disparaged the nursing profession in a video aired on a news channel.

Manjneek, president of the PGIMER Nursing Welfare Association, said, “Such remarks not only hurt the sentiments of dedicated nurses but also tarnished the professionalism of the institution.”

The controversy arose during a strike outside Kairon block, where a female worker on camera alleged that PGIMER nurses were not providing services, with hospital attendants taking over their roles, even in the emergency ward and for what they are being paid.

