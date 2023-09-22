Chandigarh PGI doctor duped of 2.2L in parcel scam

A PGIMER doctor was duped of ₹2.21 lakh by an online fraudster posing as an employee of FedEx Courier Service from Mumbai.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. (Getty image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The doctor, a resident of Sector 38, told police that she received a call from an unknown female caller on April 13, stating that a package in her name was booked from Mumbai to be delivered in Taiwan. As it contained drugs, the parcel was seized by the customs department at the Mumbai airport.

“The caller connected me to a fake customs officer named Ajay Kumar Bansal through Skype. Bansal told me that a man is operating three bank accounts in my name in Mumbai,” the victim said.

Bansal asked the doctor to transfer money from her accounts to an account number, claiming that RBI will verify her accounts and in case, proven innocent, she would get her money back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on her complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON