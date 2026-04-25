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Chandigarh: PGI’s mother-child centre gets going on April 30

Event to also mark Advanced Neuroscience Centre’s formal inauguration where OPD services began on April 20

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:50 am IST
By Priyanka Thakur, Chandigarh
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The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) would officially open two 300-bed state-of-the-art facilities — Advanced Neuroscience Centre and Mother and Child Care Centre — on April 30, director Dr Vivel Lal said on Friday. The OPD services in the neuroscience centre began on April 20.

Annually, the neurology and neurosurgery department records over 1.2-lakh patient footfall in the OPD and over 20,000 admissions. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference in Kairon block, Dr Lal informed that the inauguration would be performed by Union minister of health and family welfare JP Nadda during PGIMER’s 39th convocation event, where 550 students would be awarded degrees. Nadda will also lay the foundation stone for a critical care service and extension block of the Advanced Eye Centre, he said.

The inauguration of the two centres will reduce the waiting period for surgeries and admissions besides improving the services, he said. Dr Lal, who also heads the neurology department, said the number of operation theatres in the Advanced Neuroscience Centre would triple with the establishment of a separate neuroanaesthesia department. Though OPD services started in the advanced centre five days ago, the inpatient service is set to start by this year’s end as acquiring the CT scan and MRI machines would take some time, he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: PGI’s mother-child centre gets going on April 30
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: PGI’s mother-child centre gets going on April 30
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