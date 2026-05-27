Chandigarh: PGI sees 10.46% hike in surgeries after extending OT timing to 12 hours

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has marked a 10.46% increase in the number of surgeries performed in a year after it extended the operation theatre (OT) timings from 8 am to 8 pm.

The findings revealed that nine out of twelve months recorded positive operative growth, highlighting the consistency and sustainability of the initiative. (HT File)

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The increased timing has reduced the waiting time for surgeries of patients and ensures timely surgical intervention. The decision to extend elective operation theatre (OT) timings from 8 am to 8 pm was taken last year by director, Dr Vivek Lal and was implemented from May 1, 2025 in response to increasing tertiary care demands, prolonged surgical waiting lists and the pressing need for bed utilisation.

A data shared by the institute showed 35,335 surgeries were performed between May 2024 to April 2025 and the number went up to 39,030 after extending OT hours during May 2025 to April 2026.

The findings revealed that nine out of twelve months recorded positive operative growth, highlighting the consistency and sustainability of the initiative. Particularly remarkable gains were observed in August, which registered approximately 1,210 additional surgeries (+54%), and October, which witnessed an increase of nearly 730 surgeries (+31%) as compared to previous year.

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{{^usCountry}} The increase was driven predominantly by high-complexity and anaesthesia-intensive specialties, including orthopaedics, neurosurgery, surgical gastroenterology, robotic surgery, transplant surgery and urology, reflecting enhanced tertiary-care capability and improved management of advanced surgical workloads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The increase was driven predominantly by high-complexity and anaesthesia-intensive specialties, including orthopaedics, neurosurgery, surgical gastroenterology, robotic surgery, transplant surgery and urology, reflecting enhanced tertiary-care capability and improved management of advanced surgical workloads. {{/usCountry}}

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A particularly notable finding emerged from orthopaedics OT-22, which demonstrated nearly 80% increase in operative workload.

Director, PGIMER, Dr Vivek Lal said “The 12-hour elective OT initiative reflects PGIMER’s commitment to innovation in patient care and healthcare systems management. Faced with growing surgical demands, prolonged waiting lists and pressure on institutional capacity, we chose to expand possibilities and access to surgical care rather than accept limitations. One year later, the results speak for themselves. The initiative has enabled a 10.46% increase in major surgeries, translating into 3,695 additional procedures, improved bed utilisation and faster access to life-changing surgical care for thousands of patients.”

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“What makes this achievement particularly significant is that the increase has been witnessed in major and highly complex surgeries requiring advanced perioperative support. The initiative has strengthened PGIMER’s role as a national referral centre while ensuring that operational efficiency and quality of care remain uncompromised’, added Dr Lal.