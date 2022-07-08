Chandigarh: PGIMER celebrates 59th Foundation Day

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) celebrated its 59th Foundation Day on Thursday.

Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj and Deeya Bajaj were the chief guest and the guest of honour, respectively. Ajeet and Deeya were the first Indian father-daughter duo to scale Mount Everest. Ajeet completed the explorer’s Grand Slam on June 5, 2022, while completing the seven summits with Deeya.

“When nurtured and supported, our daughters can attain any height and be a force multiplier, not just for our country, but for the entire world. So, love your daughters, help them dream big and work with them,” said Ajeet.

PGIMER director Vivek Lal, said, “The PGIMER team works hard, pushing the limits of endurance and physical capacity for the service of patients. Taking care of an exponentially increasing burden of patients is an extremely difficult task, which they perform diligently.”

Also, 26 PGIMER employees were honoured, including Dr Lal; Dr RK Sharma, dean (academics); Dr K Gauba, dean (research), and Dr Rakesh Sehgal.

Conceived in 1961 with the concurrence of the planning commission, the institute became functional in 1962. It was formally inaugurated on July 7, 1963, by the then Prime Minister, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Within four years, PGIMER was declared as an Institute of National Importance by an Act of Parliament on April, 1, 1967 (Act 51 of 1966). The first batch of postgraduates was admitted in January 1963.