Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: PGIMER contractual staff suspend work over mistreatment of three workers
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: PGIMER contractual staff suspend work over mistreatment of three workers

The contractual workers started gathering around 8am and suspended work in the emergency and other centres of the hospital till about 2.30pm
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:35 AM IST
PGIMER contractual workers’ union claimed the three workers were falsely implicated in a theft case by a junior resident. The complaint further stated that the cops didn’t question other staff members posted in the night shift and even made casteist remarks against the workers. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Nearly 700 contractual workers stopped work at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for several hours on Sunday alleging mistreatment of three workers, who, they claimed, were implicated in a theft case by a junior resident.

The contractual workers started gathering around 8am and suspended work in the emergency and other centres of the hospital till about 2.30pm. They also submitted a complaint against the junior resident of the cardiac centre, a constable and an assistant sub-inspector.

In a complaint to PGIMER director and Chandigarh senior superintendent of police, the contractual workers submitted that on July 24, three workers, including hospital attendant Virender Kumar and two sanitary attendants named Chinki and Rahul, were working at the cardiac centre.

Around 10:30pm, a resident doctor claimed that his mobile phone was missing.

He accused the three workers of theft and called the police who took them to the police post.

“After a while, the doctor got a message that his phone was lying in a table drawer. He might have kept it there and forgotten. The doctor left the police post, but the workers were kept in police custody and beaten up even after the phone was found,” the complaint stated.

It was further stated that the cops didn’t question other staff members posted in the night shift and even made casteist remarks against the workers.

PGI contract workers association president Sanjeev Kumar said, “The three were beaten brutally and are admitted at the trauma centre. We have a meeting with the administration, who have assured us that PGIMER will bear the cost of treatment and give them compensation.”

He said the union wants action against the doctor and two policemen.

Sector 11 station house officer Ranjodh Singh, said, “We have got the medical examination done and are looking into the compliant.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP