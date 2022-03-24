Chandigarh | PGIMER employee’s phone snatched near OPD

A Nayagaon resident’s phone was snatched near the PGIMER’s out-patient department gate number 2 late on Monday night.

Police said the victim, Sumit Verma of Suraj Complex, Nayagaon, who works at PGIMER was leaving at the end of his shift on his bicycle. He was stopped by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants on the Sector 11/12 dividing road near gate number 2 of, where they snatched his phone and fled.

Police have registered a case under Sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11 police station.

Bhaskar Rao nritya and sangeet sammelan

Chandigarh The third day of 51st All India Bhaskar Rao nritya and sangeet sammelan was celebrated on Wednesday at Tagore Theatre with performances from classical singer Tulika Ghosh and sitar player Pandit Partha Bose.

Seven-day NSS Camp inaugurated at PU

Chandigarh Panjab University (PU) registrar Raj Kumaron Wednesday inaugurated a seven-day special NSS camp on swachh bharat abhiyan and jal shakti abhiyan, appreciating the NSS team for apprising public with important information in is the first big offline event post-pandemic.

Balidan Diwas observed at NITTTR

Chandigarh National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, Punjab Prant, on Wednesday jointly held Balidan Diwas celebration. The theme of this celebration was Inculcating patriotic and nationalist values among students, staff and teachers

Chandigarh Welfare Trust launches Swachta mission

Chandigarh Chandigarh Welfare Trust, in association with the municipal corporation, launched the Gandagi Se Azadi Purna Swachta mission on Wednesday. More than 200 volunteers of Chandigarh Welfare Trust participated in a rally, which was flagged off by mayor Sarabjit Kaur.

HC seeks PU response on hostel allotment for transgender student

Chandigarh Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday sought response from Panjab University (PU) on the plea from a transgender student. The student had submitted that hostel accommodation has not been made available, even, after admission has been granted in the MA course. First semester, has already been completed and thus, there is urgency in the matter, the court was told. The court has sought response from the varsity by April 26.

MUSS to hold Virtual training for aspiring footballers on March 25

Chandigarh As part of the second season of United We Play programme, a virtual training masterclass with Manchester United Soccer Schools (MUSS) coaches will be conducted on March 25 for city youth. The coaches will further help players tailor their training according to their current situation, infrastructure availability, and time constraints with select players from the Masterclass being invited for on-ground selection trials to be conducted in April, subject to regulations and restrictions around Covid. Coaches will shortlist 3-5 young footballers through two rounds of selection trials. Subject to travel allowances, these players will be given a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit Old Trafford for a match day experience, training session with MUSS coaches.

Godown owner arrested for storing 660kg of banned single-use plastic

Chandigarh Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CCPC), sub-divisional magistrate (East) and the municipal corporation staff, in a joint raid conducted at Industrial Area Phase 2, on Wednesday evening recovered 660kg of banned items of single-use plastic from a trader’s godown. CCPC officials said the trader, Shri Sonu, owner of the godown where the banned material was stored, has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under the Environment Protection Act at the Sector 31 police station.