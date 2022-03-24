Chandigarh | PGIMER employee’s phone snatched near OPD
A Nayagaon resident’s phone was snatched near the PGIMER’s out-patient department gate number 2 late on Monday night.
Police said the victim, Sumit Verma of Suraj Complex, Nayagaon, who works at PGIMER was leaving at the end of his shift on his bicycle. He was stopped by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants on the Sector 11/12 dividing road near gate number 2 of, where they snatched his phone and fled.
Police have registered a case under Sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11 police station.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
