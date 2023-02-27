Chandigarh: PGIMER’s paediatrics immunology unit gets WHO accreditation

Adding another feather to its cap, the immunology unit at Advanced Paediatrics Centre (APC) of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has been accredited by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a collaborating centre for education, research and training in paediatric immunology.

PGIMER’s immunology unit is a specialised centre that deals with immune deficiency disorders and the rare kawasaki disease. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Being the first paediatric immunology unit in the world to get a WHO accreditation, PGIMER will now be a hub for paediatricians from South-East Asia for cooperation in the field of paediatric immunology.

The institute’s immunology unit is a specialised centre that deals with immune deficiency disorders and the rare kawasaki disease.

While sharing the achievement on social media, Union minister for health and family welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, “The immunology unit at Advanced Paediatrics Centre, PGIMER, Chandigarh, has been accredited as a WHO collaborating centre for education, research and training in paediatric immunology. This is the first time that a paediatric immunology unit has been accredited anywhere in the world.”

“The APC will now host a series of events and continuing medical education (CME) programmes for paediatricians from South-East Asia region, both in online and physical form. This is a huge success and recognition for the institute and will help in saving many young lives,” doctors at APC said.

The immunology unit at APC was set up in 1992 by Dr Lata Kumar. Growing over the years, it is now a leading paediatric immunology unit in India.

It is the only centre in India to be accredited as “Centre of Excellence” by Asia Pacific League of Associations for Rheumatology (APLAR) in 2020.

PGIMER is also the only institute in India to offer a three-year super-specialty advanced doctorate of medicine (DM) course in paediatric clinical immunology and rheumatology, launched in 2014.

PGIMER is also the first centre in the country to get recognition as a centre for advanced research in primary immunodeficiency diseases by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).