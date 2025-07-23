Chandigarh: Physiotherapists’ body seeks separate college in PGIMER

The Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) have submitted a memorandum to the director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) regarding the establishment of a separate college/school of physiotherapy in the institute. The memorandum also raised several issues that the PGIMER is not following as per the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021. The IAP in its letter mentioned that there is no separate physiotherapy college/school within the institute that is mandatory under NCAHP Act, 2021 to maintain academic and professional autonomy for the physiotherapy profession. (HT File)

The letter is in alignment with PGIMER Physiotherapists Association that has been demanding an independent department, creation of faculty posts for physiotherapists for more than a decade now.

The PGIMER Physiotherapists Association has been protesting since June 11 by wearing black badge at work and have stopped taking classes of bachelor of physiotherapy (BPT) students. The students said that they haven’t had their clinical training in physiotherapy for the past 40 days. The 4.5 years BPT course is being taught in the institute but the association alleged that the physiotherapists teaching the course have not been given teaching posts. They claim that physiotherapists are on clinical posts in the institute despite teaching a 75 seats BPT course.

The IAP in its letter mentioned that there is no separate physiotherapy college/school within the institute that is mandatory under NCAHP Act, 2021 to maintain academic and professional autonomy for the physiotherapy profession. Since 2008, the department of physiotherapy has been combined with the department of physical rehabilitation and medicine.

IAP has demanded establishment of separate college/faculty of physiotherapy under PGIMER, re-establishment and strengthening of an independent physiotherapy department with a qualified head, administrative control and academic autonomy, implementation of UGC 2010 notification for proper teaching cadre and inclusion of physiotherapy representatives in institutional policy making and development committees.

The letter has been sent to the Prime Minister, Union minister of health and family welfare office, NACHP chairman and dean and administration of PGIMER. The Standing Academic Committee in 2023 had approved the creation of 8 lecturer posts but the proposal did not receive a positive outcome in the standing finance committee.