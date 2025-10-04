Chandigarh: Pillion rider killed as speeding bike rams into divider in Sect 41

A speeding motorcycle rammed into a road divider in Sector 41/54 dividing road early Thursday morning, leaving the pillion rider dead and the driver injured. Police said the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving. A case has been registered against the motorcycle driver under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the IPC at Police Station-39 (HT Photo for representation)

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 6.15 am when two youths on a motorcycle (DL-9SCU-3145) were riding at high speed from Furniture Market Chowk towards Badheri Chowk. The vehicle lost control and struck the divider, causing both riders to fall on the road.

Home guard volunteer Ramandeep Singh, who was on night patrolling duty, witnessed the incident and reported it to the police. An ambulance shifted the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared the pillion rider dead on arrival. The motorcycle driver survived with injuries.

Police said the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving. A case has been registered against the motorcycle driver under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the IPC at Police Station-39.